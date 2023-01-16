Boy, 16, held over Newcastle petrol bomb attack on firefighters
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over an attack emergency workers which saw them pelted with petrol bombs and glass bottles.
Police officers and firefighters were bombarded while on a call out in West Denton, Newcastle, on Saturday.
One police officer was injured and three vehicles were damaged.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's chief officer Chris Lowther described it as among the worst violence he had seen in his 26-year career.
Firefighters were initially called to a car fire which turned out to be a pile of rubbish.
Crews were then "barricaded in an area where a car was deliberately set on fire and had petrol bombs thrown at them", the fire service said.
The injured police officer is now recovering at home.
'Utterly senseless'
The teenager arrested over the attack has since been released on bail.
Northumbria Police said it was also aware of items being thrown from the footbridge on West Denton Way.
Ch Supt Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: "This is absolutely abhorrent behaviour which will not be tolerated.
"Acts of violence against emergency service workers are completely unacceptable and utterly senseless.
"We wish the officer who was injured a full and speedy recovery.
"We have launched an investigation and have been busy carrying out door-to-door and CCTV enquiries, as well as deploying extra officers in the area to carry out patrols.
"We recognise this is a small minority of individuals and welcome the overwhelming support we receive from our communities.
"Anyone found to have been involved will be brought to justice."
Anybody with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police.
