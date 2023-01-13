North East Homeless: Charity backed by Sam Fender closes
- Published
A homeless charity supported by Sam Fender has announced it is closing.
North East Homeless operated from a unit in Northumberland Street, North Shields, where it offered food, training and support and had a café and social supermarket.
The North Shields singer-songwriter said he was "honoured" when he was named as the charity's patron in 2022.
In a statement, the charity said it was "with regret" that it would now go into liquidation.
Administrators Leonard Curtis said it had "been instructed by the board at North East Homeless to seek an appointment as liquidators, following the cessation of trade".
A Facebook post said the closure of the charity was with effect from 24 December and that no further donations should be made to the charity's bank account.
Fender, who had practiced piano at the unit during lockdown, raised £133,725 for the charity with a gig at Newcastle City Hall in May 2022.
The charity previously said that the musician had "made all the difference to our success", adding it was a "massive boost to us to have him on our side".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.