Alnwick paedophile at centre of abuse plot jailed for 18 years
- Published
A "manipulative predator" at the centre of a plot to abuse young children at his home has been jailed for 18 years.
Simon Mallen was subject to a covert policing operation in which it was revealed he was planning to host a gathering involving multiple abuse.
The 39-year-old had encouraged guests to bring children to his property in Alnwick, Northumberland, in 2019.
During the investigation into Mallen three women, one from Devon, were also charged and later convicted.
Mallen was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court in 2021, of three sexual offences and admitted a further two.
He was sentenced on Thursday and also given an eight year extended licence term.
During his five week trial in November 2021 he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13 and one of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
'Absolutely shocking case'
He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornography and encouraging sex with an animal.
Mallen was originally arrested in August 2019 and had his electronic devices seized and home searched, with digital forensic specialists uncovering the extent of his offending, Northumbria Police said.
Det Con Helen Mackay, from the force's Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said she was "pleased" the jury "saw through" Mallen's lies.
"This has been an absolutely shocking case and one of the most horrific I have come across in our force," she said.
"He showed a complete lack of remorse for his actions. He is a calculating and manipulative predator who knew what he was doing was wrong and worked hard to operate under the radar and keep his illegal activity a secret."
Caroline Scurr, 44, of Cullercoats, had denied arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and stood trial alongside Mallen.
She was found guilty and sentenced last May to seven-and-a-half-years in jail.
She was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and registered as a sex offender.
Maria Alfonzo, 33, of Devon, pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence when she appeared at court in November 2021, and previously admitted distributing and taking indecent images of children and conspiracy to facilitate sexual intercourse with an animal.
She was sentenced alongside Scurr and jailed for a total 43 months.
Lauren Marshall, 37, of Ashington, previously admitted to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence - a charge which predates Mallen's main abuse plot.
She was jailed for three years and two months last June and given an indefinite Sexual harm Prevention Order.
