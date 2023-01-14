Lacey Amour defends filming porn video at Travelodge
A woman who filmed a pornographic video inside a hotel which threatened legal action has said she did nothing wrong.
Lacey Amour, 23, was among a group which had checked into a Travelodge on Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside to film content for her social channel.
Earlier this week, the hotel chain said it was investigating a potential "breach" of its terms and conditions.
But Ms Amour, from South Wales, said: "We face injustice and discrimination that other industries don't."
A video had circulated online which appears to show numerous people performing inside the hotel.
Travelodge said it was aware that filming had taken place without its "authorisation" but did not know about the incident until after the group checked out.
According to reports, a group of 28 people made reservations at the hotel, before taking pictures and filming in public places including corridors and lifts.
But Ms Amour denied that any filming had taken place outside of the rooms and said any recording was done in private during their stay on 12 December.
The group had filmed scenes for the website OnlyFans, which hosts content including videos of a sexual nature in return for payment from viewers.
She said: "This is one of the longest-running industries [adult content creation] to exist and we face injustice and discrimination that other industries don't. We are all professionals."
Ms Amour, who said that members of the group had been "just trying to do our jobs", said no damage was caused to any of the rooms they occupied.
'Terminated bookings'
According to the terms and conditions listed on Travelodge's website, guests can be asked to leave if any of its rules are violated.
It states that if an individual or group "conducts commercial activity or activity that seeks to gain profit without written consent" then it reserves the right to have a booking terminated.
A spokesperson for Travelodge said it was investigating, adding: "We will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions."
The incident was not reported to Northumbria Police.
