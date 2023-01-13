Tyne and Wear Metro suspended after Sunderland line reopens
Train services have been suspended just hours after a railway line was reopened following an eight-week closure.
The Tyne and Wear Metro had been unable to stop at four stations in Sunderland since mid-November due to a "serious fault".
But as it reopened on Friday morning, customers were dismayed to hear that trains had again been suspended due to a problem with the overhead cables.
A replacement bus service is in place between Park Lane and South Hylton.
Metro operator Nexus said an obstruction on the live wires had damaged a train, prompting the suspension.
It is not yet known when the fault, which was reported at about 07:40 GMT, will be fixed.
It comes as trains between Park Lane, University, Millfield and South Hylton had already been affected by the eight-week line closure.
A substation, which provides power to overhead lines, was damaged by flooding and caused a fire.
At the time, shop owners and commuters in South Hylton said they felt "forgotten about" and "cut off".
Owner of His & Hers Salon, Lynn Naisbit, said her business had seen a drop in trade as her clients could not get to the village.
Nexus previously said it was "just as frustrated as our customers" as it waited for the repairs to be completed.
Network Rail, which owns the track, apologised and said trains would be restored by mid-January.
Paul Rutter, East Coast route director, said: "Our teams have been working to rebuild the electrical substation in Pallion after it was badly damaged by flooding in November."
Nexus has been approached for comment.
