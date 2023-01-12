Newcastle United star Joelinton charged with drink-driving
- Published
Newcastle United star Joelinton has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in the early hours of the morning.
Police said a 26-year-old man was pulled over in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle at 01:20 GMT on Thursday.
The Brazilian is due to appear before magistrates on 26 January.
The midfielder, who signed for Newcastle United for £40m in 2019, scored in the club's 2-0 win against Leicester City on Tuesday.
Joelinton was previously fined £200 after he broke lockdown restrictions to get a haircut.
