Brentford striker Ivan Toney racial abuse: Man due in court
- Published
A man is due to appear in court after Premier League footballer Ivan Toney received racial abuse on social media.
The 24-year-old has been told to attend a hearing before Newcastle magistrates, on 25 January.
It relates to abusive messages received by Mr Toney, a striker for Brentford.
Northumbria Police, who have deemed it a hate crime, previously interviewed the North Shields man, who is expected to be formally charged at the hearing.
The force had launched a full investigation, supported by the Metropolitan Police, in October, last year.
Mr Toney is said to have shared a picture of an abusive message via his Twitter account.
'Totally unacceptable'
The man is expected to be charged with sending a message grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
"Hate crime in any form is totally unacceptable, and as a force, we are committed to taking appropriate action against anybody found to be spreading this type of abuse," Supt Scott Cowie, hate crime lead for Northumbria Police, said.
"We would like to thank the victim for his support and cooperation throughout this case, as well as our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police who assisted our enquiries."
Mr Cowie added anyone who receives online abuse, or believes they have been a victim of a hate crime, should report it to the force for investigation.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.