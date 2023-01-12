Sunderland's National Glass Centre set to move over costly repairs
Sunderland's National Glass Centre is set to move because of a multimillion-pound repair bill for continuing structural issues with its building.
Owner Sunderland University said a series of works have been carried out in recent years, which has seen the closure of public access to the roof.
It follows a specialist review of the Riverside site, which opened in 1998.
The university said it was "actively exploring" options which include moving to multiple locations.
The centre also houses the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art and the university's glass and ceramics academic programmes.
One option could be moving into the city centre to attract more visitors.
The university, which has owned the facility since 2010, hopes to conclude the move within three years.
It said until then "the intention" was for the centre to remain at its current home and continue as usual.
Vice-chancellor and chief executive Sir David Bell said: "The university is committed, as far as it is practically possible and viable, to maintaining within the city the exhibition and display of glass art, alongside academic work in glass and ceramics.
"I recognise this is an uncertain time for staff and students based at the National Glass Centre, but we need to act now, given that the university is not in a position to spend the millions of pounds required to secure the longer-term future of the current building."
Academic staff are already assessing what equipment and facilities would be needed to set up elsewhere.
Rebecca Ball, chief executive of Sunderland Culture said the "significant costs" associated with the repair, maintenance and operation of the current building pose "undeniable challenges".
Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for vibrant city, added: "We are working closely with the university to explore whether becoming part of Culture House provides the best opportunity for the next generation of the much-loved National Glass Centre - one of our key cultural assets."
