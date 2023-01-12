Gateshead stabbing: Teen denies murdering Tomasz Oleszak
- Published
A 15-year-old will face trial later this year after pleading not guilty to the murder of another teenager.
Tomasz Oleszak, 14, from Gateshead, died the day after being stabbed near the Springwell Estate in the town in October.
He has been described as an "amazing son" by his family.
On Wednesday a teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he denied murder and a charge of wounding with intent.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial, which is expected to start on 21 March.
In a statement previously released through police, Tomasz's mother Kamila said she, his father Patryk and Tomasz's six-year-old brother were "devastated beyond words".
She said: "Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many.
"He was a talented, smart young man and a brilliant footballer. He had so much potential and his whole life ahead of him. He made us so proud to be his parents.
"We will never stop loving him. The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever."
At the time of his death Tomasz's school, Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead, and football team Gateshead Cleveland Hall Community Football Club, paid their own tributes to him.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.