Maya Chappell: Woman charged over toddler death
A second person has been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl from County Durham.
Maya Chappell was found in a critical condition at a house in Shotton Colliery on 28 September and died in hospital two days later.
Dana Carr, 24, has been charged with allowing the death of a child and a second charge of child cruelty.
In October, 26-year-old Michael Daymond, of Shotton Colliery, was charged with murder.
Ms Carr, also of Shotton Colliery, will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Daymond is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.
