Amazon to close Jarrow warehouse as part of UK cuts
- Published
Amazon is to close a distribution centre in north-east England later this year, the BBC has learned.
The online retailer informed staff at the delivery site in Jarrow, South Tyneside, of the closure on Tuesday.
It comes some 24 hours after Amazon confirmed plans to shut three warehouses across the UK.
Amazon said any affected workers would be offered the opportunity to transfer to neighbouring sites.
Last week, the retailer announced plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally in an attempt to reduce costs.
It previously said none of the larger fulfilment centres in the North East, including Durham, Darlington and Gateshead, would be affected.
But the site, which is on Rolling Mill Road and employs about 60 full and part-time workers, is set to close in March.
First opened by Amazon in 2020, the development was subject to a recruitment drive last year with new staff offered £1,500 to join.
Jarrow Labour MP Kate Osborne has written to the company and the local management over the cuts.
She said: "Amazon have taken $470bn (£387bn) in profit whilst treating their workforce with contempt.
"The latest news of warehouse closures and 18,000 jobs being cut is just another example of Amazon showing that their workers are just dispensable to them and that they care more about profiteering than anything else.
"I have written to the Amazon CEO and the local management outlining my concerns on the impact locally.
"This is especially concerning during the cost of living crisis when so many are already struggling financially."
Amazon said it was "always evaluating" its network to "make sure it fits" its business requirements.
"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023," a spokesperson said.
"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK."
The company added that it also planned to open a fulfilment centre in Wynyard, Stockton, later this year, creating hundreds of jobs.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.