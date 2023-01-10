Sunderland dad with terminal cancer retires for charity work
A man with terminal cancer has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his family while continuing to raise thousands for charity.
Chris Johnson was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) at the age of 40 in 2019, and aims to enter the Great North Run again.
Dad to Luke, Molly and Nancy, the Sunderland man was told he had between two and five years to live.
But after his latest scans, he has decided to step away from his job.
As well as the Great North Mr Johnson, who has done lots of charity fundrasing since his diagnosis, aims to take on other challenges as well.
"I want to spend as much time with family as possible, but in terms of how I want to spend my time, I [also] want to raise as much money as I can for charity," he said.
Mr Johnson has also set himself the challenge of walking the length of Hadrian's Wall in just four days.
He said: "Other than that I'll be up and down mountains in the Lake District and Scotland - and the Sunderland 10K."
His wife Lucy, said the Christmas period was always "tainted" as that is when Mr Johnson got his diagnosis.
"You push through it and make it as best as you can, because you don't know how many more you have left," she said.
"I found it hard last year, Chris took a break for a little while to spend with us, but this year Chris is retiring so we will have much more time together."
Giving an update on his health, Mr Johnson said: "I'm alright, I feel pretty strong and healthy."
