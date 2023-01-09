Warning from Tyne and Wear fire service over people self-tackling flames
- Published
People are being warned not to tackle flames after two house fires escalated after attempts to extinguish them.
The two fires became more intense when water was thrown on oil in a pan in Newcastle and on a fuse box in Killingworth, North Tyneside.
No one was hurt in either but there was extensive damage to the properties.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said people might not know how to tackle different types of fires and so advised people not to do so.
Both fires started on Thursday evening.
The first call came in shortly after 17:00 GMT with the oil pan fire in the kitchen of a house in Newcastle. The fire service said flames spread quickly when water was poured in the hot pan in an attempt to extinguish it.
Firefighters put it out and said while there was extensive damage in the kitchen, it did not spread to the rest of the house.
The second call came shortly after 20:00 when a suspected burst water pipe caused the fuel box to ignite. When water was poured on it the flames spread to the cavity between floor joists.
Firefighters used small cutting gear to reach the cavity and put out the fire.
TWFRS service delivery group manager, Steve Burris, said: "We don't necessarily expect the public to understand how to tackle different kinds of fires, or how different types of fire will react to water.
"That is why we would never endorse anyone tackling a fire themselves and would always encourage you to get to safety and call 999.
"Throwing water on a fire caused by oil igniting can be disastrous. This causes an explosive reaction that can put those in the vicinity at immediate risk of harm.
"Similarly, when dealing with electric fires, never use water to try to extinguish it. This can again cause a fire to spread even further."
The service said when fires start people should get out of the properties as soon as possible and call 999.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.