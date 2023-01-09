Nikki Allan: Man to face trial over 1992 death of schoolgirl
- Published
A man accused of murdering a schoolgirl more than 30 years ago is due to go on trial in April.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan was found stabbed in a derelict building after going missing leaving her grandparents' flat in Sunderland in October 1992.
David Boyd, 54, of Chesterton Court, Norton, near Stockton, pleaded not guilty when he was charged last year.
A trial date has now been set for 19 April following a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
Mr Boyd appeared at the hearing via video link and was remanded in custody. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.
Nikki had been at her grandparents' flat before she vanished and a search was launched when she failed to return to her own home in the same block.
The following morning, her coat and shoes were spotted and her body was later found inside the Old Exchange Building in High Street East.
She had been stabbed 37 times.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.