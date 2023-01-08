Gateshead cake business scoops entrepreneur award
- Published
A cake-making business set up by a mother and daughter in a Gateshead kitchen has scooped an award.
Hannah Evans and her mum Liz, who began Cake Stories seven years ago, have won North East Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year.
The business, which now supplies 200 coffee shops across the UK, beat competition from 57 other companies.
Ms Evans said the venture had proved "all-consuming" since they set it up, but was special.
The Great British Entrepreneur Awards said Cake Stories scooped the accolade because of its "passion and rapid growth".
The business began as a shop in Jesmond but now has a shop in Byker, a bakery in Gateshead and an online service.
It makes more than 100 different varieties of treats which are despatched all over the UK.
Ms Evans said the business was set up to bring people together for conversation and good cake.
She added: "We make traditional rustic cakes with a modern twist which are very colourful.
"Having a family business is a challenge, but a really good, worthwhile one and I'm happy to say our family is all the better for it.
"It is certainly not easy and can be all-consuming, so to get this recognition is extra special."
Anna Williams, who has worked at the bakery for six years, said: "I love being part of the team. Making brownies is my least favourite job because they are the messiest.
"But anything else I'm really happy to bake. We are all very close and never get sick of cake."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.