Newcastle drug dealer jailed over Kinder egg crack stash
A drug dealer who kept crack cocaine inside a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise has been jailed for three years.
Police raiding a property in Newcastle last month also found more than £5,000 and a phone used to arrange deals.
Connor Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, Elswick, admitted possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
The 22-year-old was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.
He had also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply relating to an offence from May last year.
