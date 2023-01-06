Tyne and Wear Metro disrupted by cable thefts
- Published
Trains in North Tyneside have been left with "substantial disruption" after the second theft of cables in 24 hours.
Tyne and Wear Metro services have been affected between Monkseaton and Wallsend after cable was stolen at about 01:00 GMT.
The network was also hindered at about 07:30 GMT on Thursday following a similar theft in the Percy Main area of North Shields.
A number of rail replacement services have been in operation.
In an update, Metro operator Nexus said there were delays to trains between South Shields and St James.
An investigation into the crimes thefts has been launched by Northumbria Police.
It said that the latest theft had caused "considerable disruption" to the network.
"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and officers are continuing to carry out regular checks across the system alongside Nexus," a police spokesperson said.
The force previously condemned the "dangerous and reckless behaviour" of those responsible for taking the cables.
