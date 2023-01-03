Thor the walrus leaves Blyth after overnight harbour stay
A walrus who attracted huge crowds in Scarborough and saw the town's new year fireworks cancelled has left his latest stopping point of Blyth.
The animal, dubbed Thor, arrived in the Northumberland harbour at about midday on Monday where he rested on a pontoon.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR) kept watch overnight and said he left Blyth at about 06:45 GMT on Tuesday.
It is hoped he will head north to his normal Arctic waters.
The animal's arrival on a slipway in Scarborough attracted thousands of spectators and led to the new year's celebration fireworks display being cancelled so as not to disturb him.
The walrus, which is believed to be aged between three and five years old and had earlier been spotted in Hampshire, left the Yorkshire town on Saturday night and was next seen more than 70 miles north at Blyth.
The BDLMR said he had hauled itself on to a pontoon in Blyth harbour where he rested during Monday afternoon and over night.
Dan Jarvis, BDLMR director of welfare and conservation, said the animal, which feeds chiefly on cockles, clams and mussels on the seafloor, appeared fit and healthy.
He said Thor was "heading in the right direction" and would "hopefully" continue his journey north.
"We might not see him again or he could pop up for a rest somewhere along the Scottish coast," Mr Jarvis said.
