Thor the walrus arrives in Blyth after leaving Scarborough
A walrus who attracted huge crowds in Scarborough and saw the town's New Year fireworks cancelled has arrived more than 70 miles north in Blyth.
The animal, dubbed Thor, left Yorkshire at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday and was seen resting in the Northumberland harbour on Monday.
Marine experts said they were sure it was the same animal with walruses normally found in Arctic waters.
People are being urged to leave the walrus in peace.
It is believed to be the same walrus that was sighted in Hampshire in December.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR) said it had been monitoring the walrus and the animal appeared fit and healthy.
It arrived in Scarborough at about 23:30 GMT on 30 December and rested on a slipway.
The BDLMR said thousands of people turned up to see the "unusual visitor" and watched as the animal slept for most of its stay.
Concern for its welfare led to the cancellation of Scarborough's New Year celebration fireworks which the BDLMR said was "an incredible step forward for animal welfare which has been tremendously backed by the public, official parties, and the media".
