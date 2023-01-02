Thor the walrus arrives in Blyth after leaving Scarborough
A walrus who attracted huge crowds in Scarborough and saw the town's new year fireworks cancelled has arrived more than 70 miles north in Blyth.
The animal, dubbed Thor, left Yorkshire at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday and was seen resting in the Northumberland harbour on Monday.
Marine experts said they were sure it was the same animal with walruses normally found in Arctic waters.
People are being urged to leave the walrus in peace.
Thor, who arrived in Blyth about midday and is believed to be aged between three and five years old, is believed to be the same walrus that was sighted in Hampshire in December.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR) said it had been monitoring the walrus and the animal, which feeds chiefly on cockles, clams and mussels on the seafloor, appeared fit and healthy.
Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation, said Thor was "heading in the right direction" and would "hopefully" leave Blyth on Tuesday at the latest to continue the journey north.
Mr Jarvis said walruses were becoming increasingly common in European waters, which he said could be a sign of climate change causing a loss of sea ice - used by walruses when they rest or digest meals.
He said while it was "amazing" and a "once in a lifetime experience" to see walruses so far south, it was not a good sign.
More contact with people could disturb the animals or lead to them being killed, as happened to a previous visitor Freya who was put down by Norwegian authorities.
Mr Jarvis urged people not to go and see Thor, but said anyone coming across a walrus should allow plenty of space and keep dogs on leads and well away.
Thor arrived in Scarborough at about 23:30 GMT on 30 December and rested on a slipway.
The BDLMR said thousands of people turned up to see the "unusual visitor" and watched as the animal slept for most of its stay.
Concern for its welfare led to the cancellation of Scarborough's New Year celebration fireworks which the BDLMR said was "an incredible step forward for animal welfare which has been tremendously backed by the public, official parties, and the media".
