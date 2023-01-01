Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash.
Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s who was also in the car was in a critical condition in hospital, Durham Police said.
Mr Bonallie's family said he would be "sadly missed". Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police said the car was travelling between Whitesmocks and Sniperley when it left the road.
In a statement Mr Bonallie's family said it was "with the deepest regret" they announced his death.
"He was a much-loved son, brother, boyfriend, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and cousin and will be sadly missed," the family added.
Police are investigating and have appealed for anyone who saw the crash or the car being driven beforehand to contact officers.
