Cullercoats stabbing: Family pay tribute to Lee Santos
The family of a 45-year-old man who died after being stabbed have paid tribute to him.
Lee Santos, from Wallsend, was found seriously injured in a flat in John Street, Cullercoats, North Tyneside, on Friday 23 December, where he died.
Mr Santos' injuries were "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article", police said.
A man has been charged with murder and remains in custody awaiting another court appearance.
'Loving brother'
In a statement, Mr Santos' family said they were "still processing the fact he is no longer with us".
"Lee was a loving brother, dad and grandad who still had so many things to look forward to in his life," they said.
"As a family, we would like to thank everyone for their support."
Det Insp Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lee's family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them."
A 43-year-old man was charged with murder and appeared in court on 26 December. He is in custody awaiting his next appearance.
