Pennine Way fell runners rescued in 'harsh' winter conditions
Two fell runners were rescued after getting into difficulty in harsh winter conditions on the Pennine Way.
The pair set off from Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders hoping to follow the trail to Byrness in Northumberland.
But with snow and ice, strong winds and a severe wind chill, they started to suffer from the cold on Border Ridge and raised the alarm on Tuesday.
Mountain rescue teams, aided by a shepherd, reached the two runners at the Yearning Saddle refuge hut.
Three walkers who were spending the night, arrived at the refuge hut after the runners and provided them with additional layers and hot food.
They were assessed by Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team medics and their wet clothing was replaced with warm outer layers.
The runners were then walked the 3.5km (2.17 miles) off the hill in the dark down to Blindburn and then transported to their intended finish point at Byrness by Northumbria Police.
Mountain rescuers said the shepherd and three walkers provided "invaluable support" and helped avoid the situation "getting worse".
The incident took nearly five hours and involved 23 rescue team members.
