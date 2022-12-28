North East mayor created as part of £1.4bn devolution deal
- Published
A £1.4bn devolution deal has been unveiled for north-east England which could see a new mayor elected in 2024.
The announcement covers Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham and the government said the funding would come over the next 30 years.
If approved after a consultation, it would see devolved powers over skills, transport and housing.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said it would give "local leaders more power" over how the region is run.
He said: "A new mayor will ensure local priorities in the North East are at the heart of decision-making, while our billion-pound funding boost will provide the financial certainty needed to level up the area right now and for years to come."
It would see the creation of the North East Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) which would replace the existing North of Tyne MCA and mayor, as well as the non-mayoral North East Combined Authority.
The new body would have devolved power over the adult education budget, powers over upgrading public transport - improving local rail services, as well as the ability to introduce bus franchising, and the ability to accelerate the building of new homes on brownfield land.
In a joint statement local leaders and mayors in the region said: "This is a significant step towards securing important decision-making powers and investment for our region.
"This would allow us to make decisions that reflect local needs and invest wisely into projects that will make a difference for all our residents, communities and local economy."
A public consultation will be held before a final decision is made.
If it is approved it is anticipated an election for a new mayor would take place in May 2024.
The region is the sixth area of England to agree a devolution deal.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.