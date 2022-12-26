South Shields man, 70, dies after Christmas Eve house fire
A man has died after a house fire on Christmas Eve.
The blaze started just after 01:00 GMT on Saturday at the property in Sefton Avenue, South Shields.
Firefighters attended the scene and worked to stop flames from spreading to neighbouring properties, , Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said.
The 70-year-old was rescued from the house by crews wearing specialist breathing equipment but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teams from South Shields and Hebburn fire stations arrived within six minutes of the 999 call, backed up by firefighters from Washington Community Fire Station.
The fire was not thought to have been suspicious and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
Phil Clark, area manager for the fire service, said: "Our crews were on scene in a matter of minutes, and rescued this man from the burning building, but unfortunately the man was found to have significant injuries.
"Our fire investigation team will be supporting Northumbria Police as they prepare a report for the coroner."
Northumbria Police said officers did not believe there to have been any third-party involvement.
