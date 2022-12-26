Cullercoats murder charge over stabbing at flats
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed.
Lee Santos, 45, from Wallsend, was found seriously injured at a flat in John Street, Cullercoats, North Tyneside on Friday, where he died.
A 43-year-old local man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder following an investigation by Northumbria Police.
The man was remanded into custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle later.
Police said Mr Santos was found with injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article".
