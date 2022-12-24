Cullercoats murder arrest after man dies in stabbing at flats
- Published
A man has died in a stabbing at a flat in North Tyneside.
Police were called to a block of flats in John Street, Cullercoats, on Friday at about 16:30 GMT following concerns for a person's welfare.
A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Northumbria Police said.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues, the force added.
The scene remained cordoned off earlier as forensic teams combed the area.
Police said the victim was found with injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article".
Det Insp Tam Fowler said: "This is a serious incident which has sadly resulted in a man's death and we are determined to establish the circumstances.
"I would ask that anybody who saw anything or has any information to come forward."
