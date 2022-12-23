A177 bus crash: Seven injured between Sedgefield and Coxhoe
Seven people are in hospital after a crash involving a bus and two cars in County Durham.
The crash, on the A177, happened between Sedgefield and Coxhoe, at about 07:45 GMT. Arriva North East confirmed one of its buses had been involved.
The road remains closed to all traffic, Durham Police said.
Seven patients have been taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital, University Hospital of North Durham and North Tees Hospital in Stockton.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) confirmed they were at the scene.
A spokesperson for Arriva North East said it was continuing to work with the emergency services.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time," they added.
