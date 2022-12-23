Go North East bus strike called off as pay rise is agreed
About 150 bus engineers have called off strike action after accepting pay rises of up to 13.1%.
The Go North East workers, based at depots in Tyneside, Northumberland, County Durham and Wearside, were due to walk out on Monday.
The Unite union said the vast majority of workers would now receive a rise of between 10 and 13.1% depending on their grade.
General secretary Sharon Graham praised the deal as an "excellent result".
She said: "We are determined to improve the jobs, pay and conditions of our members in the bus industry."
Workers will receive an attendance bonus on top of the pay rise.
They had rejected a 10% increase, claiming it was a real terms pay cut.
