David Hunter to face Cyprus murder trial 'after legal U-turn'
A British pensioner arrested over the death of his wife in Cyprus will be tried for murder after prosecutors U-turned on a plea deal to a lesser charge, his lawyers say.
Former Northumberland miner David Hunter, 75, admitted killing his wife Janice at their Paphos retirement home.
His legal team last month announced an agreement had been reached to enter a guilty plea to manslaughter.
The case has been adjourned until Thursday.
Justice Abroad, which helps people navigate foreign legal systems, said previous hearings had been adjourned to allow the charge to be downgraded.
However it said the Cypriot attorney general had now decided to press ahead with the murder trial.
Justice Abroad director Michael Polak said: "We are very disappointed by the decision of the prosecution to go back on the agreed facts that they had put forward and which had been agreed between the parties so that the charge could be changed to manslaughter.
"It is clear that the prosecution in this case is attempting to ensure that Mr Hunter receives the highest possible sentence and to prevent mitigating factors, which arise from the evidence in the case, from being put to the court.
"Getting justice in Cyprus is always difficult as we have experienced in past cases of foreign nationals who have appeared here.
"However, we will continue to fight for David, who continues to suffer, to ensure he gets the best possible result in this very sad case."
Mr Hunter's lawyers previously said Mrs Hunter was suffering from terminal blood cancer and had wanted to die.
They also said Mr Hunter, who was originally from Ashington, tried to take his own life but survived.
The couple's daughter, Lesley, has said her father "devoted" himself to caring for his wife.
