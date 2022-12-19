Sunderland murder inquiry: Manhunt for Alexander Carr continues
The hunt for a student wanted over the suspected murder of a woman in Sunderland has entered its third week.
Detectives want to speak to Alexander Carr, 32, about the death of Michelle Hanson, 47, who was found dead at a house in Brady Street on 3 December.
Officers have said Ms Hanson died of neck injuries inflicted by a blade.
On Friday, Northumbria Police issued another photograph of Mr Carr, who studies at Sunderland University and is from the city.
Extensive searches are continuing and officers have advised members of the public not to approach the suspect.
Police previously released CCTV images taken on the day Ms Hanson was found dead, which officers said showed Mr Carr's "distinctive walk".
Mr Carr, who has links to Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland and London, is aware he is wanted and is "actively evading arrest", according to police.
Tyler Lax, who works in a shop near Ms Hanson's home, described her as a "quiet woman" who was a regular customer.
"She was always by herself, but she was talkative to me," she said.
Ms Lax said she was shocked to hear of her death.
"She had only been in a few days before buying some some tatties. I couldn't believe it, her picture was all over Facebook."
A man who lives in the same street as Mr Carr, who did not want to be named, recalled officers knocking on doors searching for the suspect.
"You don't expect it to see that many police. It was a real worry and we've become more cautious and are now locking our doors," he said.
Ch Supt Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police said Mr Carr was believed to be able to survive outdoors and could be sheltering in outhouses or unoccupied buildings.
He urged people who had such buildings to keep them locked.
A force spokesman said "extensive searches" were being carried out to find Mr Carr and Crimestoppers were offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
He added: "Anyone with information that can assist the search for Mr Carr is asked to call 999.
"If you wish to pass on information anonymously and be eligible for the £10,000 reward, contact CrimeStoppers."
