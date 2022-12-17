Derwentside immigration centre protestors again call for closure
Campaigners have staged a further protest calling for a female immigration removal facility to be shut down.
Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre, in County Durham, opened last year and houses women waiting to be deported from the UK.
Campaigners warn it causes distress for vulnerable people.
The Home Office said it took the welfare of people in its care "extremely seriously".
The centre at Hassockfield, Consett, has capacity for 84 people. It replaced Yarl's Wood as the UK's only women-only centre when it opened in November 2021.
The site previously served as the Medomsley detention centre for young offenders and was the scene of widespread abuse for decades before it shut in 1988.
About a dozen people from the No To Hassockfield campaign group took part in the latest protest.
Campaigners offer 'support'
Emma Pearson said: "We know the women inside can hear us, which is a reason it's so important we're here.
"We've received messages saying, 'we can hear you, we know you're here in support'.
"Whether the government will listen is a different question, but we're certainly getting the message out there."
Earlier this month inspectors said they had a number of concerns including staff not having "enough understanding or insight into the experiences and backgrounds of detainees".
However, other findings were more positive with a "high ratio of staff" meaning officers "had time to get to know the women in their care".
In response to the latest protest, the Home Office said it followed specific guidance on how to safeguard vulnerable people.
It added: "Individuals have access to health care provided by doctors and nurses and support is provided to those with mental health concerns.
"Individuals have always been able to contact their legal representatives easily by telephone, email and video call, and also receive 30 minutes' free advice through the legal aid scheme.
"Face-to-face legal visits can also be facilitated."
