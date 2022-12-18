Evri must review Christmas parcel issues, says Durham MP
Delivery firm Evri must learn lessons from this Christmas to ensure it copes with demand next year, an MP has said.
North Durham MP Kevan Jones said he was aware of concerns after workers claimed thousands of parcels would not be delivered in time for Christmas.
The GMB union also said it was aware of health and safety issues at depots in County Durham.
Evri said it was aiming to deliver all parcels amid "unprecedented demand" and added safety was a "top priority".
Last week the BBC found parcels were being sorted in the car park of a County Durham depot.
Workers claimed tens of thousands of parcels would not be delivered in time with some, dated from just under a month ago, still in cages at depots.
They said Evri was failing to retain couriers amid high pressure and poor working conditions.
Labour MP Mr Jones said Evri needed to do more to ensure the firm could cope with the demand at the same time, next year.
He added the delivery firm should not take on more parcels than it could reasonably process and said the delivery industry should be regulated.
"People have ordered Christmas presents online, expecting them to be delivered and they're not going to arrive," Mr Jones said.
"That's going to mean a lot of disappointed people, who don't have the money to reorder, or go out and buy alternatives."
The GMB claimed other members across the UK had similar concerns to those in County Durham.
The union said workers at several depots reported vehicles "weaving" in and out of staff and goods as parcels were sorted in the car park.
GMB National Officer Eamon O'Hearn said: "A number of these issues, particularly around health and safety have been flagged up with the company.
"We have notified the company through the chair and our national community of reps that will be looking to raise some of these issues with local authorities and the [Health and Safety Executive].
"Evri has to sit back and and look at what has occurred this year, and you know say, 'have we got sufficient plans in place to address that?'."
'Health and safety checks'
Evri renewed its apology to customers still waiting for parcels, adding it was dealing with unprecedented demand, partly caused by Royal Mail strikes.
Royal Mail workers walked out again on Wednesday, marking the third of six strike days across the festive season.
The delivery firm said it was working hard to ensure all parcels were delivered in time for Christmas and "alternative arrangements" were in place for sorting parcels outside in bad weather.
It went on to add all of its depots were "subject to rigorous health and safety checks and audits".
Evri previously said that while it did not "claim to be perfect" it was aware of "individual issues" it needed to improve and was determined to do so.
It also said the treatment and wellbeing of its workers remained a "top priority".
