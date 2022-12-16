South Shields knife killer jailed for 14-and-a-half years
- Published
A killer who stabbed a rival 10 times in the legs has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years.
Faisal Ames Abdou, 25, who was known as Fise, was attacked in his bedroom in South Shields, South Tyneside, in March and died as a result of blood loss.
Shaun Riches had gone to the flat with two other masked men as part of the "dangerous world of drugs", Newcastle Crown Court had heard.
Riches, 24, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.
He must also serve an extra five years extended licence.
Judge Penny Moreland said it was unclear why Mr Abdou became the target that night but rejected Riches' claim he had acted in self defence.
The court heard Mr Abdou was taken to South Tyneside Hospital but died through blood loss.
One of his wounds cut a major vein below his right knee in half and would have been fatal on its own.
Judge Moreland said the killing took place in the "dark and dangerous world" of drug use and dealing and told Riches he was "dangerous".
She said Riches, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, went to the flat for a "malevolent purpose" and though she could not be sure what he had in mind, she was certain it "carried a high risk of death or really serious injury".
In a statement read by prosecutor Jolyon Perks, Mr Abdou's family said "the earth stood still" when he died.
"It has left a gaping hole in our family that will never be repaired.
"The huge loss has caused a ripple effect in our family, all of us have suffered with physical and mental health after losing the most important person in our life.
"To think of what could have been, what should have been for Fise, he has been robbed of his future."
Riches admitted possessing a knife he was carrying when arrested two days after the killing.
Michael Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, who was at the flat when Mr Abdou was killed but was cleared of involvement, also admitted having two knives when he and Riches were arrested in South Shields on 7 March.
Raine, who was on a community order for an unrelated offence at the time, was jailed for 23 months.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.