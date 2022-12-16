Boston man who groomed and sexually exploited girl jailed
- Published
A man who groomed and sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl has been jailed.
Daniel Potterton, 20, befriended the child on Snapchat in June and repeatedly drove from his Lincolnshire home to South Tyneside to meet her.
In October he admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, abduction and sexual grooming.
He was sentenced to six years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.
Northumbria Police was contacted by the girl's concerned parents and officers from its Operation Dragoon team began tracking the predator's vehicle.
Potterton, of Kirton, Boston, was arrested on 2 August when a police patrol car pulled over him over and found his victim in the passenger seat.
A review of his phone led officers to a number of internet searches relating to sexual activity with minors.
Det Sgt Jodie Faulkner, of the Northumbria force, said: "This is a very upsetting case that saw Potterton target his under-age victim on social media before sexually exploiting her over a number of weeks.
"His behaviour has had a shattering impact on both his victim and her family.
"As soon as we were made aware of this case, we were determined to get hold of Potterton who we learnt had been travelling long distances from Lincolnshire over a number of weeks to sexually exploit his victim.
"As a force, we are committed to continue protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and bringing effective justice against perpetrators."
Potterton has also been put on the sex offenders' register for life.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.