Cullercoats RNLI station launches first all-female crew
- Published
An RNLI station celebrated a "momentous occasion" when it launched its first all-female crew.
The four-strong Cullercoats crew helmed by Anna Heslop spent an hour and a quarter in the North Sea on a training exercise.
Lifeboat operations manager - and Ms Heslop's mum - Kay Heslop said it had been an ambition to have an all-female crew for a long time.
She said 10% of RNLI volunteers across the country are women.
While at sea on Sunday, the crew scattered the ashes for a local family before doing helm, equipment and navigation training.
'One big family'
Kay Heslop said: "It was a momentous occasion and we all felt very proud.
"We have spent a number of years trying to get more women into the station.
"Obviously we couldn't do it with out the lads, we are all one big family and everyone has their different strengths which we utilise.
"We have people from a raft of professions and experiences and each brings their own skills."
The Cullercoats crew, which was set up in 1848, currently has 24 volunteers, four of whom are women.
Joining Anna Heslop, who is the station's first female helm, were Hannah Oliver, Rose Short and Sarah Whitelaw.
