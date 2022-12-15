Former Alnwick priest jailed for abusing boy decades ago
- Published
A former priest who abused a young boy in the 1970s and 1980s has been jailed for 13 years.
David Taylor told the boy the sexual abuse was "part of church life", Northumbria Police said.
The offending was reported to police in 2019. Taylor's now-adult victim said the abuse left him feeling suicidal.
Taylor, 73 and from Alnwick, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after being found guilty of 10 offences including indecent assault of a child under 14.
A police spokeswoman said Taylor's victim started to question what had happened as he grew older but "felt powerless" and feared "no-one would believe him over a seemingly respected member of the community".
'Worst times'
In his victim statement which was shared with the court, the victim said: "My childhood was regularly being sexually abused by a person I should have been able to trust.
"I will never be able to put into words fully how the abuse by Father David Taylor has affected my life.
"I knew by coming forward that I would need to talk about the worst times in my life and the emotions it would raise.
"However, I believed it was important that people knew exactly how my life had been affected."
Det Con Helen Ohalleron said: "Taylor abused his position as a priest in the most cruel way possible and in doing so, he didn't just destroy a young boy's childhood but his lifelong ability to trust.
"The victim showed immense bravery by coming forward and thanks to that strength, his attacker is now behind bars and his reputation ruined."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.