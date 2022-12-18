Tynemouth life-saver commemorated on anniversary of rescue death
A life brigade member killed during a rescue has been commemorated on the 150th anniversary of his death.
Father-of-five Robert Arkley died after a ship smashed into the foundations of Tynemouth's North Tyne Pier on 17 December, 1872.
With five of the ship's nine crew lost, rescuers managed to save three others before the remaining member and Mr Arkley were hit by a wave.
A blue plaque has been unveiled by Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade.
Three generations of Mr Arkley's family were in attendance at the ceremony, which was held near the pier entrance.
Peter Lilley, secretary of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, said Mr Arkley, 44, had been trying to send the remaining sailor some equipment which might have saved him, when they were struck by the wave.
The ship, called Consul and from South Shields, had hit the pier's foundations as it attempted to enter the River Tyne.
