Sunderland murder inquiry: Daughter talks of heartbreak
The daughter of a woman found dead at home says the family is heartbroken, adding their lives will "never be the same again".
Michelle Hanson, 47, was found dead at home in Brady Street, Sunderland, on 3 December, prompting a murder inquiry.
A week ago police said they wanted to speak to Alexander Carr, 32, in connection with Ms Hanson's death.
Her daughter Shannon Brown said her mother was "a caring, kind and loving person" who would "never hurt anyone".
Appealing for help from the public, the 29-year-old said: "She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.
"She always got on with things and never gave up. It's heart-breaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again. She will be missed by all of us."
Northumbria Police said Ms Hanson died of neck injuries inflicted by a bladed instrument.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr said: "Our thoughts are very much with Michelle's family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them in any way we can.
"Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice."
As part of the ongoing investigation police have launched a wanted appeal to trace Mr Carr, who has links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.
Searches are continuing to find Mr Carr and a £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest, but members of the public have been warned not to approach him.
Det Ch Insp Barr said: "We would ask anyone who is yet to get in touch or believe they may have seen him or know where he is to contact police straight away."
