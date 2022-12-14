Go North East bus catches fire in Whickham
A passer-by captured the moment a Go North East caught fire, sending plumes of smoke into the air.
The Green Arrow single-decker was on Oakfield Road in Whickham, near Gateshead, when the rear of the vehicle was engulfed in flames at about 14:30 GMT on Wednesday.
It is not known if anyone was injured or if there were passengers onboard the bus at the time.
Two fire crews attended and extinguished the flames shortly after.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Gateshead and Swallwell Community Fire Stations attended the scene.
"The firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene at 14:56," a spokesperson added.
Go North East has been approached for comment.