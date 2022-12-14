Tyneside children 'still putting lives at risk' on frozen water
- Published
Young people are still risking their lives by walking on frozen waters despite the recent "tragic reminder" of the dangers, a fire service has warned.
Three children in the West Midlands died and another is critically ill after falling through ice on Sunday.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said parents should have "serious conversations" with their children.
Station manager Jonathan Ramanayake said it was "shocking" that some were still venturing on to frozen water.
"What has unfolded in Solihull is every parent's worst nightmare and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the tragedy," he said.
"Some of the locations [on Tyneside] are not dissimilar to the lake where the tragedy took place and those involved are putting their lives at risk."
The fire service said it had received reports of young people walking on ice at Killingworth Lake and Marsden Quarry in North Tyneside, Saltwell Park in Gateshead and Paddy Freeman's Park in Newcastle.
No-one had been reported as having fallen in but, with sub-zero temperatures expected to continue, fire chiefs said communities needed to support its message highlighting the dangers.
"Speak with your children, talk to your neighbours and if you see someone behaving in this way please speak up," Mr Ramanayake said.
Do not go into the water to rescue someone who has fallen in but call 999, stay on dry land and "try and reach the person in trouble with a branch or long item they can grab on to", he said.
Anyone who falls into water and cannot get out should try to stay still and calm to conserve heat until help arrives, he advised.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.