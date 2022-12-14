Chatton regulars' shock at girl's plea for clean clothes for Christmas
Pub regulars offering to buy Christmas presents for children said they were shocked to get a plea from a child asking for clean clothes.
Staff at the Percy Arms in Chatton, Northumberland, asked carers and social workers to write tags from children to hang on the Christmas tree.
They were expecting toy requests but received a message from an eight-year-old girl saying her clothes were dirty.
A launderette owner was so moved she is now offering to do washing for free.
Oliver Bennett, manager of the Percy Arms, said all the gift tags had been now been taken off the trees by customers who had bought gifts and toys to be distributed among the children.
However, he said customers had been upset a child needed something "so basic".
"One child asked for clean clothes which is such a basic necessity," Mr Bennett said.
"To have a child in Northumberland asking for that was shocking and touching."
Rachel Douglas, of Seahouses, who owns the Laundry Lodge, was so moved by the child's plight she has now set up a scheme called, Just Ask Ivy, which does free laundry for families struggling with the cost of living crisis.
She said seeing the child's request was "heart-breaking".
"We're in the 21st Century - we're not a Third World country," she said.
"People shouldn't think that having clean clothes is a privilege, it's a basic human right.
"As a laundry owner I can do something about that."
She said those in need could drop off their washing at her laundrette and if they sign their names as Ivy they would not be charged.
"If we see the name Ivy we will realise people need help," she said.
