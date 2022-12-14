Pelaw to South Shields Metro line service resumes with delays
- Published
A Metro line shut for three months for an upgrade has reopened but is subject to delays.
The line between Pelaw and South Shields had been due to reopen on 4 December, then on 12 December, after improvements costing £104m.
Operator Nexus said it had now reopened but the service was generally subject to delays because of a cracked track in Gosforth, Newcastle.
The closure had been the longest in the Metro's 42-year history.
It meant passengers who travel from Hebburn, Jarrow, Bede, Simonside, Tyne Dock, Chichester and South Shields stations had to use a replacement bus to get as far as Heworth before getting on the Metro.
Nexus said the work would make Metro trains more reliable and enable extra services to run in the long term.
The upgrade included electrifying an infrequently used freight line so both Metro and freight trains can share the route as well as expanding three problematic areas of single track which caused delays.
The Metro is also due to be disrupted by planned national rail strikes over the coming weeks.
