Gosforth: Warning after car stolen as driver was de-icing it
- Published
A car was stolen while its owner was de-icing it, police have warned.
Northumbria Police said the engine was running and the victim had his back turned when thieves drove it away from outside a home in Gosforth, Newcastle, at about 07:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The force is warning drivers to be vigilant when clearing cars of ice after a spate of thefts.
Two men aged 35 and 50 have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
A force spokesman said officers located the car within two hours about four miles away in the Walkergate area of the city.
'Easy opportunity'
Ch Insp Ian Cutty said: "In recent days, we have received a number of reported thefts or attempted thefts which have involved car owners leaving their vehicles unattended with the engine running while it defrosts.
"With the adverse weather expected to continue over the coming days, I would urge members of the public to be aware of this type of criminality - often offenders will go street to street looking for an easy opportunity.
"Please do not leave your cars unattended whilst the windows defrost and the interior heats up.
"It can take a matter of seconds for a thief to jump into your vehicle and make off."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.