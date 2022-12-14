Go North East confirms jobs could be at risk
- Published
Up to 100 workers could be facing redundancy at a bus company which says it is in a "loss-making" position.
The jobs - which do not involve drivers - could go as part of a restructuring of Go North East, the BBC has learnt.
Workers have claimed they will have to reapply for their jobs.
Go North East, which operates across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Tees Valley, said it hoped to minimise redundancies, but needed to get its finances "back on track".
It comes as more than 150 of the firm's engineers are set to walk out from 19 December to 25 December over a pay dispute.
In an internal memo, seen by the BBC, the company's director Nigel Featham confirmed it was making changes to its head office and depot structures.
He said just fewer than 100 workers - based in operations, engineering and head office - could be affected amid what he admitted was a "difficult period" for staff.
It is understood about 20 to 23 jobs could be permanently lost, with the remaining jobs at risk being replaced by new roles.
But workers said they had been left facing an uncertain Christmas, concerned for their jobs.
One worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "Non-driving staff are very unsettled by it all, because as we understand it, they have to apply for their jobs again.
"Driving staff are worried because, we as a company, have been through this with the Chester-le-Street depot closure, we expect another depot to close."
At present, the exact roles at risk from the proposed changes have not been revealed but no bus driver roles are believed to be at risk.
'Workers deserve clarity'
Durham MP Mary Kelly Foy MP said she would write a letter to the company, calling for a "urgent clarity" on where it would leave workers.
She said: "The threat of redundancy will be deeply unsettling for those at Go North East this Christmas, particularly as the cost of living crisis deepens.
"I have written to Go North East for urgent clarity as to where these redundancies will fall and the logic for them, as both workers and passengers deserve clarity.
"Any cuts to staffing which may further worsen already often unreliable bus services would be a serious misstep by the company.
"I would encourage any employees with concerns residing in Durham to contact me."
'Unsettling time'
Go North East said the final structure was still subject to consultation and the number of redundancies had not been confirmed.
In a response to the BBC Mr Featham said: "This is an unsettling time for our people and we are doing everything we can to support them as the restructure proposals are discussed.
"Unfortunately, we can't ignore the fact that the business is loss making and have to find ways of getting it back on track.
"We are committed to keeping redundancies as low as we can."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.