Go North East strike: Engineers walk out week before Christmas
About 150 bus engineers are due to go on strike over Christmas, potentially causing disruption for thousands of travellers in the North East.
Engineers from bus operator Go North East will walk out from Monday, 19 December until Sunday, 25 December.
It will coincide with strike action on Stagecoach buses in Sunderland.
Go North East said it had put contingency measures in place and believed its services would operate as usual.
Union Unite confirmed engineers had rejected a 10% pay increase, claiming it was a real terms pay cut.
It comes days after it was announced Stagecoach North East workers would also be striking for a further four days over Christmas, also over pay.
Unite said the strikes would affect services operated by depots in Consett, Dunston, Gateshead, Hexham, North Shields, Sunderland and Washington.
It said the action would cause considerable disruption as engineers were responsible for ensuring buses were roadworthy.
On Monday, the union urged the Go North East to "return to the negotiating table" with an improved offer to avoid the strikes.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "Go Ahead is an extremely wealthy company that can fully afford to pay its workers a fair pay increase.
"Its failure to do so is all about boosting its profits and not about affordability."
Unite regional officer Dave Telford said: "The strike action will inevitably cause delays, disruption and cancellation of services, but this dispute is of Go North East's own making, it has had ample opportunity to resolve this dispute but has chosen not to do so."
'Further job losses'
Go North East said bus services would continue to operate as usual.
Company director Nigel Featham said Go North East was in a "loss-making position", adding strike action would "achieve nothing".
He said: "In spite of that, we recognise our responsibility to be consistent with all teams and we are prepared to increase engineer wages - however the 19% and 25% wage awards Unite are seeking are simply not an option.
"The choice is between finding a realistic basis to move forward on - or further job losses and a company in ruin.
"Taking strike action in these circumstances achieves nothing aside from engineers being paid lower strike wages for the duration; we need Unite to engage with us to secure everyone's future."