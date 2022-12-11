Sunderland murder inquiry: New images released of wanted man
- Published
New CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Sunderland.
The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found at an address in Brady Street shortly before 12:30 GMT on 2 December.
Police said they wanted to speak to Alexander Carr, 32, in connection with Ms Hanson's death
Northumbria Police have issued a new photograph of him, along with CCTV taken on 3 December, which officers said showed his "distinctive walk".
Mr Carr, who had links to London, was believed to know he was wanted and was thought to be "actively evading arrest", according to police.
While he was from Sunderland, he was also known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside and had links to some areas in Northumberland, officers said.
Ch Supt Neil Hutchison said: "We have released further images and would ask anyone who recognises him, has seen him in recent days, or who thinks they may know where he is, to contact us immediately.
"We know that Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors and so we believe he could be taking shelter inside outhouses or unoccupied buildings. So, we'd ask anyone with access to empty spaces like these to ensure they are kept locked and secure.
"If you do notice any signs of forced entry or suspect someone has been staying there, please get in touch immediately," Ch Supt Hutchison added.
A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of Mr Carr, but members of the public were warned not to approach him.
Mr Hutchison said: "Clearly this past week has been incredibly difficult for Michelle's family as they come to terms with her loss and these events which have unfolded.
"We will continue to support them and ask their privacy is respected."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.