Sunderland death: Victim named as Michelle Hanson, 47
Police have named a woman who was killed in her Sunderland home.
The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found at an address in Brady Street, Sunderland, on 3 December.
Northumbria Police said she died of neck injuries inflicted by a bladed instrument.
Officers have started a murder investigation and have identified Alexander Carr, 32, as someone they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Det Chf Insp Graeme Barr said: "This is absolutely devastating for Michelle's family and our thoughts remain with them at this awful time.
"We will offer them any support they need as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last week.
"A significant number of enquiries have been carried out in the area and I would like to thank the victim's family for their patience and cooperation, as well as the wider public who have supported our investigation."
A £10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Mr Carr but members of the public have been warned not to approach him.
