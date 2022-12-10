Reopening of Pelaw to South Shields Metro line delayed again
The reopening of a Metro line shut for three months for an upgrade has been delayed, transport bosses confirmed.
The line between Pelaw and South Shields had been due to reopen on 4 December, then on 12 December, after £104m improvements.
However, Metro operator Nexus said further work was needed on overhead lines and the service would resume on 14 December.
The closure has been the longest in the Metro's 42-year history.
It has meant that passengers who travel from Hebburn, Jarrow, Bede, Simonside, Tyne Dock, Chichester and South Shields stations have had to use a replacement bus to get as far as Heworth before getting on the Metro.
Major projects director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: "The bulk of the works on the new tracks and signals are finished along the 4.6km stretch, but we need to extend for the final few pieces of work on the overhead power lines.
"We understand customers are frustrated that this major renewal programme has been extended again and we're sorry for the inconvenience and disruption this causes.
"It is essential we do not rush the reopening, so we must complete the new overhead lines, which are essential so that Metro trains have the high voltage power they need to operate."
Nexus said the work would make Metro trains more reliable and enable extra services to run.
The upgrade has included electrifying an infrequently used freight line so both Metro and freight trains can share the route as well as dualling three pinch-point areas of single track that have been a source of delays.
The Metro will also be disrupted by planned national rail strikes over the coming weeks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Nexus staff are not on strike, however, trains are not able to run between Pelaw and South Hylton on strike days because this stretch of line is part of the national rail network which is owned and managed by Network Rail.
