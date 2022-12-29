Newcastle karate club changes all-white uniform over period concerns
Women and girls at a karate club will be able to choose whether to wear an all-white uniform to ease any anxiety around their periods.
Some members at the Goju-Ryu Karate Academy in Newcastle, said they were uncomfortable wearing the suits.
The approach to sensei Aaron Mila-Vega resulted in an option of wearing black.
Earlier this year it was announced female competitors at Wimbledon would be allowed to wear dark-coloured undershorts from next year.
Teenage black belt member Sylvie Gatherar approached her teacher with the idea.
The 15-year-old said: "I think it's important to talk about things with your mentors in sport.
"Wearing white is like a paranoia in the back of your mind thinking 'what if this happens?', and that can affect performance and make it hard to concentrate.
"I also think a lot of women don't do martial arts as they think it's too male-based."
Mr Mila-Vega said he was "keen to listen" to his female members and has given all members the option of wearing darker trousers with the traditional white karate top.
"Maybe it's been a bit taboo in the past but it's important men listen and open it up for debate," he said.
"We used to be male-dominated but now we've got four women black belts and we're trying to make the sport more comfortable."
